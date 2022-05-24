Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,680 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of Seres Therapeutics worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $304.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.43.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a negative return on equity of 70.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCRB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

