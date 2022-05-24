Reviewing EBET (EBET) and Its Rivals

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare EBET to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EBET and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EBET 0 0 1 0 3.00 EBET Competitors 73 270 379 10 2.45

EBET currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 471.43%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 61.85%. Given EBET’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EBET is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of EBET shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of EBET shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EBET and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EBET $170,000.00 -$15.20 million -1.28 EBET Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 63.55

EBET’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than EBET. EBET is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares EBET and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EBET -117.26% -96.71% -54.21% EBET Competitors -2,733.84% -2.38% -207.36%

About EBET (Get Rating)

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

