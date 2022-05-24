SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 755.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMER opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The firm has a market cap of $181.92 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

