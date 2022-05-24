SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 96,316 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,316 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $1,368,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 41,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARI opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 66.05 and a quick ratio of 66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.25. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.13%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

