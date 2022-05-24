Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 853 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tenable by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $125,323.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $383,753.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,056 shares of company stock worth $17,010,958. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

