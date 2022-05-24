SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 27,261 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,261 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

CBAY stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.68.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

