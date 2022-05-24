Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,470,000 after acquiring an additional 877,806 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 69.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,968,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,229,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 307,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 282.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 390,489 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.56. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.13% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

