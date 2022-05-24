Covestor Ltd Invests $32,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after acquiring an additional 384,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,290,000 after buying an additional 134,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 20.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,155,000 after buying an additional 591,084 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after buying an additional 820,125 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Dollar Tree by 9.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,598,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,726,000 after buying an additional 213,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $129.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.95.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

