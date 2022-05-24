Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 532 Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Avient Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.