296 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 164.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 221.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,769,000 after acquiring an additional 896,027 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,192,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,967,000 after acquiring an additional 836,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,023,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after acquiring an additional 397,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

NYSE:CCK opened at $102.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average of $114.00. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.69%.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.