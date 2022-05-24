Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 488,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 67,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 572.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 242,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 206,775 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in National Retail Properties by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,482,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered their price target on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

NNN opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.