Covestor Ltd Acquires New Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 466 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 627.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,802 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 32,249 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 129,506 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 83,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

