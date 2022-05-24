Covestor Ltd Invests $33,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after buying an additional 3,698,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,148,000 after buying an additional 191,235 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Microchip Technology by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,498,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,653,000 after buying an additional 2,138,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $336,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

