Covestor Ltd Buys New Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 326 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,137,000 after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 183.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after buying an additional 469,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,973 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 24.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,486 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $99.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $121.87.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

