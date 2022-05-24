Covestor Ltd Takes $30,000 Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in eXp World by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $55.43.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. eXp World’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $136,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,820,220.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $266,650.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,521. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

eXp World Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.