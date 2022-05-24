Covestor Ltd Takes $30,000 Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in eXp World by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of eXp World stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $55.43.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.
In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $136,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,820,220.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $266,650.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,521. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.
eXp World Profile (Get Rating)
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
