Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Brunswick by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after acquiring an additional 507,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Brunswick by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,788,000 after buying an additional 278,153 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $27,585,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,024,000 after buying an additional 270,699 shares during the period. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 811.9% in the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 210,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after buying an additional 187,695 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.98. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $68.11 and a 1-year high of $108.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

