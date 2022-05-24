Covestor Ltd Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 675,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,287,000 after buying an additional 475,704 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 141,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 318,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,691,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

