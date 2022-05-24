Covestor Ltd Acquires New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE COF opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $110.29 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.02.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.83.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.