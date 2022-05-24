195 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. FMR LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,930,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

LBRDK opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.69. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

