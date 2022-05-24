Covestor Ltd Acquires New Shares in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 294 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 104.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOKF stock opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average of $99.79. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $356.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.33 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

