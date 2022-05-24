Covestor Ltd Purchases Shares of 13 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,564,000 after purchasing an additional 28,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,790.79.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,106.65 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,195.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2,290.76. The company has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

