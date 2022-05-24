Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HE. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.28.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $785.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

HE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

