Covestor Ltd Invests $31,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $13,610,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $627,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 115.2% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

GE opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.04. General Electric has a twelve month low of $71.14 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

