Covestor Ltd Invests $31,000 in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

