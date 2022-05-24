Covestor Ltd Invests $31,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

Shares of STT stock opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.15.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

