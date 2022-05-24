Covestor Ltd Acquires New Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 667 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CATY opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.