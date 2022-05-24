Covestor Ltd Invests $31,000 in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,911,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,198,000.

WBND opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

