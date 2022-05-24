Covestor Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMBM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 314.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.42 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

