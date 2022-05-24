Covestor Ltd Makes New $32,000 Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,857,000 after acquiring an additional 54,124 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,222,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $41.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.