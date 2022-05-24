Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sanofi from €80.00 ($85.11) to €85.00 ($90.43) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sanofi from €110.00 ($117.02) to €112.00 ($119.15) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Sanofi from €122.00 ($129.79) to €121.00 ($128.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.86.

Sanofi stock opened at $55.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 40.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 23.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $632,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 15.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 31,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

