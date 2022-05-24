Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PYCR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycor HCM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.81.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $24.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -31.01. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth $72,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

