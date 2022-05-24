Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,640,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,234 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $29,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,422,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 888,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 49,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 334,780 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of XHR opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

