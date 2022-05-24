Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Universal Display worth $32,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Universal Display by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Universal Display by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Universal Display by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLED opened at $122.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.23. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.88.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

