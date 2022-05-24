Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Syneos Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $71.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.53. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

