Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

VBTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

In other news, Director John Sughrue bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,093.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,959 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,815 shares of company stock worth $659,050 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

