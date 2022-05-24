Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
ROIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roivant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.29.
Shares of ROIV stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $16.76.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,697,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $11,694,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Roivant Sciences Company Profile
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.
