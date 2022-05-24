Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $240.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $213.00.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIA. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Saia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.71.
Shares of Saia stock opened at $190.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Saia has a 52 week low of $173.64 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 4.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Saia by 32.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 173.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at $620,000.
Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saia (SAIA)
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.