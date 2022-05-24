Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $240.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $213.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIA. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Saia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.71.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of Saia stock opened at $190.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Saia has a 52 week low of $173.64 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 4.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Saia by 32.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 173.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at $620,000.

Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.