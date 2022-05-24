Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT Lowered to $28.00

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of SBGI opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $2.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,229,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,510,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,405,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,240,000 after purchasing an additional 260,479 shares during the last quarter.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.