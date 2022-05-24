Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT Lowered to $28.00

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.60.
Shares of SBGI opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $35.69.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,229,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,510,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,405,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,240,000 after purchasing an additional 260,479 shares during the last quarter.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
