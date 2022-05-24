Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XNCR. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.14.

Get Xencor alerts:

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $22.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Xencor’s revenue was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.