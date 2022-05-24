Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.69.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.87. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $19.87.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.93% and a negative net margin of 792.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $208,169.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,321,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,883,250.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,185,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 990,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 222,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

