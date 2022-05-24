Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RBCAA. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

RBCAA stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $869.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 50,098 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 230.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $990,000.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

