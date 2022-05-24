Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Shares of UPWK opened at $17.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. Upwork has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $56,373.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $215,787.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $655,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,021 shares of company stock worth $961,135. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $61,144,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 265.1% in the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,904,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 2,444.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,576,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

