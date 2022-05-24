Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,741 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,366,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,741 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.54% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $29,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 147,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 61,590 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

AKR stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 189.48%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

