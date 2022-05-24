QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get QCR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $53.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26. QCR has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.02.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 16.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that QCR will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,402,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 81,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QCR by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after buying an additional 80,028 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.