Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.22.

Upland Software stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $413.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $42.52.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,138,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Goff John C bought a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Upland Software by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 70,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Upland Software by 194.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

