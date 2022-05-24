Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.22.
Upland Software stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $413.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $42.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,138,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Goff John C bought a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Upland Software by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 70,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Upland Software by 194.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
