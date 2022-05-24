Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chase were worth $29,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Chase by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Chase by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chase during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chase alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $119.00.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,135 shares in the company, valued at $17,022,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Chase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.