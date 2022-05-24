Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $152.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SPLK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Splunk from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.43.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $98.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.60.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Splunk by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

