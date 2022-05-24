Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $265.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.10.
NASDAQ VRTX opened at $268.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.97. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,491. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
