Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $265.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.10.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $268.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.97. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,491. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

