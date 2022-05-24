Royal Bank of Canada Trims Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Target Price to $14.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SUMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $873.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.27. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Sumo Logic by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after buying an additional 1,526,625 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,897 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,366,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,968,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.