Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $4.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 94,320 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 93.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 37,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 274,151 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

